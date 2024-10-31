David Davin-Power, former RTÉ correspondent, dies aged 72

The RTÉ broadcaster David Davin-Power, best-known for leading RTE’s coverage from Belfast during the period leading up to the Good Friday Agreement, has died at the age of 72.

During a 40-year career with the broadcaster, Mr Davin-Power was also RTÉ political correspondent and was one of the original presenters of its flagship Morning Ireland news programme.

A native of Dublin and a graduate of UCD, he began his career with RTÉ in the early 1980s before leaving in 1989, to become head of news, in the first national private radio station, Century Radio.

He returned to RTÉ in 1991 and was appointed Northern Editor. He led the broadcaster’s coverage of the peace process, and was its point person in Belfast giving live updates and analysis from Stormont as the historic Good Friday Agreement was negotiated in April 1998.

A decade later he returned to Dublin and was appointed political correspondent, a position he held until his retirement some six years ago. Known by colleagues as ‘DDP’, one of his most celebrated moments was a live broadcast from a Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis in 2008.

Broadcasting from a raised platform, a group of supporters of then taoiseach Brian Cowen stood on chairs so that they could be seen on camera behind him. One of them, Councillor John Foley, lost his balance and fell out of shot. The video went viral on social media.

After his retirement, Mr Davin-Power was a columnist for several publications.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said that David Davin-Power was a “trusted name who was welcomed into homes across the country throughout his long career.

“He knew the Dáil inside-out, and in recent years, he was a witty and insightful columnist”.

His colleague Bryan Dobson, speaking on RTÉ, described him as “a giant of public service broadcasting”, adding that he had an ability to make complex stories “immediately understandable” and to hone in “on what really mattered”.

Director-general of RTE Kevin Bakhurst said Mr Davin-Power had “one of the most incisive political brains at RTE and indeed in Ireland”.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said: “His was a life dedicated to public service broadcasting, from his time as RTÉ’s Northern Editor covering the peace process and the Good Friday Agreement, to his many years spent in Leinster House as political correspondent.

“David was thorough and razor sharp in his questioning and analysis, but fair. He was always driven to get to the bottom of every story he worked on. I always enjoyed my engagements with David, and our conversations over the years.

“He had an outstanding ability to explain even the most complicated of stories, making the news accessible to all. His contribution to journalism was immense.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald paid tribute to his “long and impactful career” and his coverage of the peace process, while Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman, Labour leader Ivana Bacik and other political figures also shared condolences via posts on social media.

Colleagues from his years as RTÉ Northern Editor also paid tribute. Former BBC Ireland Correspondent Mark Simpson said Mr Davin-Power was “fondly remembered in Belfast” and described him as “the voice of calm and authority”. Former BBC Northern Ireland political editor Mark Devenport, meanwhile, said he was “always good company with an astute grip of the state of political play”.

He is survived by his wife Dearbhla, his five children and his wider family.