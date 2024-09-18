Harvest supermoon in pictures

Clear skies in the early hours of Wednesday morning afforded star gazers a rare sighting of a partial eclipse of a supermoon which is also a harvest moon.
The eclipse lasted for more than an hour on Wednesday morning from 3.13am to 4.16am as three lunar events coincided.
The eclipse was an especially rare event as there was a full moon at its closest to Earth, which made it a supermoon.
The term “harvest moon” refers to the full, bright moon that occurs closest to the start of autumn. The name dates from the time before electricity, when farmers depended on the moon’s light to harvest their crops late into the night.
