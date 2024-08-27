Cousins who died in Co Donegal crash were on a ‘quick trip to their favourite place’

Cousins Eoghán Dawson (20, left) and Kían Dawson-Kirk (16), who died in a road crash in Co Donegal last weekend. Photograph: GoFundMe

The two young men who died as a result of a fatal road traffic incident in Co Donegal last weekend were cousins.

Kían Dawson-Kirk and Eoghán Dawson died after the car in which they were travelling struck a wall and ended up in a field at Cross in Quigley’s Point at 11.15pm on Saturday night. The two are understood to have been out for a cross-Border drive.

Kían (16) was pronounced dead at the scene. Eoghán (20) died on Tuesday afternoon from his injuries at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Kían was a front seat passenger while Eoghán was driving the car.

The family of the two young men, from nearby Carnhill in Derry, say they are devastated by the deaths.

“A quick trip to their favourite place soon turned into a living nightmare,” family members said in a statement on the GoFundMe platform, where they are appealing for donations to help cover funeral costs.

“Two beautiful cousins Eoghán, 20, and Kían, 16, were involved in a fatal road accident and now will remain forever young.”

The online fundraiser had surpassed £11,000 sterling by Tuesday evening.

The young men’s deaths brings to 10 the number of people who have lost their lives on Donegal roads so far this year.

Kían’s funeral will take place in Carnhill on Thursday morning. He is survived by his parents Emmett and Fiona, sister Abaígael and extended family and friends.

Gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” it added.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda station at 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.