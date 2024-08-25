Teenager dies and man (20s) injured in single-vehicle crash in Co Donegal

The incident happened at about 11.15pm on Saturday night. Photograph: Brian Lawless

A teenager has died following a single-vehicle road crash in Co Donegal.

The incident happened on the R240 at Cross, Quigley’s Point, at about 11.15pm on Saturday.

The passenger in the vehicle, a male teenager, died. The driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for treatment of serious injuries.

The incident brings the number of people killed on the country’s roads so far this year to 124.

READ MORE

The road remains closed while Garda forensic collision investigators carry out an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, including any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the area at the time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Atation at 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

The 124th road death of the year to date is tracking above the 2023 total of 113 at the same stage. Last year’s figure was itself a nine-year high.

Donegal in particular has seen a disproportionate number of fatalities. By mid-July, there had been eight deaths on the county’s roads, compared to 10 for the whole of 2023.