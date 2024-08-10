Ireland weather forecast: Dry, sunny start to weekend with highs of 23 degrees but rain and hail ahead

Most places will stay dry with some sunny spells on Saturday, with isolated showers in some parts of the country, Met Éireann has indicated.

But after a relatively warm and pleasant weekend, thundery showers will roll in on Sunday night, with hail in some places.

Highest temperatures on Saturday will range between 16 degrees in the northeast and 23 degrees in the southeast, with light to moderate west to southwest winds.

The night was expected to be dry with increasing amounts of cloud. Patchy light rain or drizzle may develop in the southwest towards morning with lowest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees.

Sunday morning and afternoon will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells, although patches of light rain or drizzle are possible in the south and west.

Showers will move into southern and western areas during the evening and some will be heavy and thundery. Highest temperatures of 20 to 25 are expected with a moderate to fresh southeasterly wind developing.

Widespread heavy and thundery showers are likely on Sunday night merging to longer spells of rain with hail and localised flooding possible. A clearance will build over the western half of the country by dawn.

It will be humid with temperatures not falling below 12 to 17 degrees with moderate, occasionally fresh, southerly winds veering westerly. Monday is due to be wet at first over the eastern half of the country with shower and further thunderstorms likely and a continued chance of hail and localised flooding. The showers will clear into the Irish Sea through the morning.

Largely dry and sunny conditions are expected, with just a few showers in the west, with highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees. Monday night is set to be mild and humid with cloud along with some rain and drizzle moves in from the Atlantic over the western half of the country.

It is due to be mostly dry with clear spells further east. Temperatures won’t fall below 12 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds. There will be plenty of cloud at first on Tuesday with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle, becoming patchier through the morning. Sunny spells will break through with largely dry conditions developing for the afternoon and evening with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees.

There is some uncertainty about Wednesday but early indications are that after a largely dry start with some sunny spells, it will turn breezier with showery outbreaks of rain tracking eastwards over the country. Highest temperatures will be in the region of 16 to 20 degrees. As the week continues further spells of rain or showers are expected, interspaced with dry intervals. Temperatures will be generally in the mid to high teens.