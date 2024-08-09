Queen’s University Belfast closed on Friday as city braces itself for the possibility of more violence

Queen’s University Belfast is to close for the day on Friday. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Queen’s University Belfast’s (QUB) campuses will be closed on Friday in advance of a far-right demonstration in the city on Friday.

Far-right protesters are set to gather at Belfast City Hall on Friday with a counter-demonstration expected at the same time.

QUB’s vice-chancellor Professor Ian Greer said the campus will be closed as a precaution and he urged students not be become involved in any violence.

Professor Greer said: “At Queen’s, we abhor violence and condemn without reservation Islamophobia, racism and xenophobia in all forms.

“As a university community, we are committed to diversity, equality, inclusion and belonging, and to our campus being a safe, secure environment for all staff and students.

“I urge young people who might become involved in violence to understand that the biggest threat to your future prospects does not come from people fleeing persecution in other parts of the world, or from committed international staff who underpin the Health Service, or from families, like yours, who wish to live in peace and contribute to society here.

“Rather, the biggest threat to your future prospects, and the greatest threat to your safety, comes from those who believe that violence is the answer, and that damage and destruction brings progress.

“None of this is true. We all want to see Belfast as a place that offers opportunities for you and your future. Violence will not achieve this. Progress comes through cooperation and dialogue.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said it is aware of planned protest activity throughout Northern Ireland and will have a significant policing operation in place, “and are working hard to keep everyone safe, while supporting the right to peaceful protest”.

Executive ministers met on Thursday at Stormont Castle to discuss recent scenes of violent disorder on the streets of Belfast. The Northern Ireland Assembly was also recalled with MLAs returning from summer recess to debate a motion on the scenes which followed an anti-immigration protest last weekend.

Police and members of the public have been attacked and two businesses owned by people from a minority ethnic background have been destroyed in south Belfast. There have also been incidents in north and west Belfast.

There was rioting in Belfast on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday evenings. It comes amid widespread disorder across the UK which appears to have been sparked by misinformation spread online following the fatal stabbing of three girls in Southport.