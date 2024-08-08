Michelle O’Neill condemns ‘pure racism and hatred’ behind Belfast rioting

First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill speaking to the media as she arrives at Stormont Castle, Belfast. Photograph: PA Wire/PA Images

The wave of violent disorder across Belfast over the past week is down to “pure racism and hatred”, Northern Ireland first minister Michelle O’Neill has said.

Speaking on Thursday ahead of an emergency Stormont Assembly recall to discuss attacks on migrant businesses and homes, Ms O’Neill said she wanted to “dispel the myth” that the violence was linked to immigration.

She insisted that Executive ministers were “unequivocal” in their determination to “say no to racism”.

“We stand stand firmly united in terms of what we see unfolding in front of us…Those responsible must and will face the full rigours of the force of the law.”

An hour before the debate, ministers were briefed by PSNI chief constable Jon Boutcher amid concerns about further violence.

Following a fourth night of trouble in Belfast, Mr Boutcher confirmed that he had requested 120 officers from Police Scotland to be temporarily deployed to Northern Ireland from next week.

“Having those additional resources is vital to helping us be prepared for any future disorder,” he said.

First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill, PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boucher, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Justice Minister Naomi Long speaking to the media at Stormont. Photograph: Mark Marlow/PA Wire

There have been 17 arrests in total since the trouble first erupted following an anti-immigration protest outside Belfast City Hall on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Boutcher told reporters that he had met the leadership of Muslim communities the previous evening and that all “our migrant communities feel under threat.

“They feel a fear of the like I have not seen in over 40 years of policing. This is not just here, this is across the country”.

Representatives from ethnic minority community groups were among those in Assembly chamber’s public gallery on Thursday .

They applauded at intervals during the debate before MLAs backed a motion calling for them to condemn the violence and reject “all forms of racism” in Northern Ireland.

A DUP amendment stating that the right to “peaceful protest is a fundamental pillar of any democracy and must be protected” was defeated following a vote.

Outside Parliament buildings, hundreds of trade union members representing healthcare staff joined community organisations at an anti-racism rally led by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.

The crowd cheered as the head of the Northern Ireland Council Voluntary Action (Nicva) said the racist violence was “not in our name”.

“These are not just attacks on individuals but on the very fabric of society,” Celine McStravick told the crowd.

While immigration is matter largely reserved for Westminster, part of the recall motion called on the first minister and her deputy to to finalise a Refugee Integration Strategy by the end of this year, as well as replace an “outdated” Racial Equality Strategy.

Unlike Britain, Northern Ireland has no refugee integration strategy.

During the debate, Ms O’Neill pledged her commitment to prioritising the strategy.

“Our health care workers are afraid to go to work. Our nurses are afraid to come home. Our mothers and families are afraid to take their children to summer scheme. They’re afraid to take their children to the park. Our young people are afraid to walk the streets,” she said.

“…Make no mistake about it, the criminality activity that we have witnessed over the course of recent days was nothing more than raw racism and has to be addressed with a zero tolerance approach.”

Deputy first minister Emma Little-Pengelly described accounts from terrified migrant healthcare workers who are considering leaving Northern Ireland in the wake of the attacks as “deeply disturbing”.

She commended them for their “huge contribution” to frontline services.

“Violence is never the answer. Violence is always wrong. That is the clear message. We’re standing here today firmly against violence, disorder and racism and there’s no ifs or buts about that,” she said.

Minister for Justice Naomi Long also expressed her hopes of updating hate crime legislation and appealed to her MLA colleagues to help “shift the dial”.

On Thursday evening, the PSNI warned of “misinformation” circulating on social media regarding advice to employers in Belfast ahead of planned protests tomorrow.

“This (advice) not been issued by the Police Service of Northern Ireland,” a spokesman said.

“Official police service social media channels will be kept up to date with the latest advice on planned protests.”

A “significant policing operation” will be in place on Friday with protests planned across the North.

To date, most of the disorder has been confined to Belfast.

“We are working hard to keep everyone safe, while supporting the right to peaceful protest,” he added.