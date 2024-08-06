Overcast and wet weather forecast this week

Racegoers sheltering from the rain at the Galway Races last Sunday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The Irish summer is still missing in action, and the latest weekly weather outlook from Met Éireann no closer to locating it.

After issuing orange rain warnings for parts of the country on Monday, the forecaster’s outlook is predicting mostly overcast and wet conditions countrywide.

Tuesday will bring a small bit of respite: after some cloudy periods in the morning, scattered showers will make way for “longer spells of sunshine”. It will be blustery at times, though, with highest temperatures from 15 to 19 degrees.

It will stay cloudy overnight, and Wednesday will see similar weather – a mix of cloud and sunny spells, with a few showers here and there. It might even be a bit warmer than Tuesday, with the forecaster predicting highs of between 16 to 20 degrees.

More wet weather will start to creep in again on Thursday. Bands of rain will first move across the southern counties, and will eventually clear, but conditions will remain overcast. Temperatures will reach highs of between 18 and 23 degrees.

Showers will develop in the western counties on Thursday afternoon, before becoming more widespread, heavy and persistent elsewhere into Thursday night.

Cloudy conditions will remain on Friday, with some scattered and heavy showers in the West. It’ll be fresh and windy too, with highest temperatures between 17 to 21 degrees.

The weekend won’t see much of an improvement. Met Éireann is forecasting further unsettled weather, with showers or even longer spells of rain too.