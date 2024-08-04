Man (20s) dies following two-vehicle collision in Sligo

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man in his 20s has died following a road crash near Drumcliffe, Co Sligo.

The collision, which happened shortly before 6am on Sunday on the N15 at Urlar, involved a van and a lorry.

The driver of the van, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Sligo University Hospital for assessment and his injuries are not life-threatening.

The road remains closed and the scene has been preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. Traffic diversions are in place on the N15 at Urlar, between Drumcliffe and Grange.

The local coroner has been notified, and a postmortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward and are also seeking road users with camera footage, including dashcam footage, who were travelling between Drumcliffe and Grange at the time of the collision to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Sligo Garda station at 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.