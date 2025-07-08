Europe

Man dies at Milan Bergamo Airport ‘after being sucked into plane engine’

Man was neither a passenger nor a member of airport staff, officials says

Milan Bergamo Airport, where a man died on Tuesday. Photograph: Getty Images
Milan Bergamo Airport, where a man died on Tuesday. Photograph: Getty Images
Tue Jul 08 2025 - 15:27

Italy’s Bergamo airport, which offers low-cost airline connections to and from nearby Milan, was temporarily closed on Tuesday after a man died on a runway during take-off preparations for a flight.

Flight operations were suspended from 10.20am until midday local time (11am Irish time) “due to a problem that occurred on the taxiway”, the airport said in a statement, adding that authorities were investigating.

A spokesperson confirmed that a man had died, adding that he was neither a passenger nor a member of airport staff.

According to the Ansa news agency, the man was sucked into the engine of a departing plane. He ran toward the moving aircraft, chased by airport police who were unable to stop him, it added.

READ MORE

Palestinians say Occupied Territories Bill would give them hope: ‘We are really in a big cage’

Humiliation of tens of thousands of immigrants in a Florida processing centre surrounded by alligators will generate a backlash

‘Everyone is digging for gold now’: Desperate Syrians resort to scouring ancient sites

The Strait of Hormuz: why is it so important?

The Bergamo police had no immediate comment.

Spanish low-cost carrier Volotea said in a statement that following an incident with an engine of its 10.35am flight to Asturias, Spain, that “one person who was not on board ... and has no connection with the company suffered serious injuries”.

The 154 passengers on the plane were rescheduled on an afternoon flight and offered psychological support, as were crew members who may have been traumatised by the events, Volotea added. - Reuters

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter