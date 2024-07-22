Man killed in Baldoyle hit-and-run named as funeral announced

The Coast Road in Baldoyle: The stolen car was left at the scene and the occupant or occupants of the car fled. Photograph: Sam Boal Collins Photos

The funeral details have been announced for Michael (Mikey) Farrelly, the man in his 40s who was killed when he was knocked down by a hit-and-run driver last week on the Coast Road at Baldoyle, Co Dublin.

Mr Farrelly had been out with family on the night of the incident and was knocked down and killed at about 1am while walking home alone. The car, which had been stolen, was left at the scene and the occupant or occupants of the car fled.

Gardaí are understood to believe the driver of the car was a young person known to them who has been associated in the past with car theft. It is also understood there was interaction between the gardaí and the occupant or occupants of the stolen car in the hours prior to Mr Farrelly being knocked down, but the driver had failed to stop when instructed to do so.

Mr Farrelly was the son of Philip and the late Sylvia Farrelly, from Sutton, and brother of Conor, Lucia, Philip, Noirín and Tom. His body will repose at the family home in Sutton on Tuesday evening and the funeral Mass is to take place at noon on Wednesday at St Ciarán’s Church, Meenlagh, Carnacross, Co Meath.