Pedestrian (40s) killed by stolen car in north Co Dublin hit and run

Gardaí on the scene of a fatal crash on the coast road in Baldoyle, north Dublin. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

A pedestrian in his 40s has died after being knocked down by a stolen car in a hit and run incident in north Dublin.

Gardaí said the car involved failed to remain at the scene following the incident, which took place at about 1am on the coast road in Baldoyle, Dublin 13

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Diversions remain in place but are expected to be lifted in the afternoon. The local coroner has been notified, and arrangements will be made for a postmortem.

The road was closed overnight to facilitate an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

A Garda statement said a referral has been made under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) in relation to the incident. “This referral is not directly connected to the actual road traffic collision,” it said.

Gardaí have asked road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to investigating gardaí. Anyone with information is asked to contact Howth Garda station on 01 666 4900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Dublin Bus said its H1 and H2 services were unable to service Baldoyle village or the coast road due to “a major incident”.