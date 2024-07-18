FSAI issues alert for withdrawal of popular makes of burger buns over metal objects

Wholesalers and distributors are requested to contact their affected customers and recall the implicated batches. Photograph: iStock

An alert has been issued for the recall of some of the most popular makes of burger buns and hot dog rolls.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued the alert for batches of Johnston, Mooney & O’Brien burger buns. The recall notice is due to the possible presence of metal pieces in the buns.

It relates to burger buns used by Supermac’s and Burger King dated July 20th.

Brennan’s plain burgers, mega-buns, hot dog rolls, floury baps, gourmet brioche burger buns and catering packs dated July 21st are also being withdrawn.

Ten Bundys products have also been withdrawn dated July 21st along with Lidl Connell Bakery burgers and hot dog rolls.

Kepak’s 7” rib roll bulk tray as well as Dunnes Stores plain and sesame burgers are on the list of withdrawals.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point of sale.

Wholesalers and distributors are requested to contact their affected customers and recall the implicated batches and provide a point-of-sale recall notice to their retail customers. Caterers should not use the implicated batches.

Consumers are advised not to eat them.