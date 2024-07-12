XL bully dogs to be banned in State following savage attacks

An XL Bully: the dog is set to banned in the State following a series of attacks on people. Photograph: Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images

XL bully dogs are to be banned in the State following a series of savage attacks on people involving the crossbreed.

The move, to be announced on Friday by Minister for Community Development Heather Humphreys, marks the first time any type of dog has been banned in Ireland.

It follows a series of incidents involving XL bullys including a recent fatal attack in Limerick on Nicole Morey by her own dogs, one of which was an XL bully. Alejandro Mizsan, a boy living in Co Wexford, suffered serious facial injuries in 2022 when he was attacked by one of the dogs.

Nicole Morey: died in a dog attack at her home in Co Limerick.

A source said Ms Humphreys “wants to send a clear message that the XL bully is dangerous, causes serious harm and a ban is now necessary to protect public safety”. The ban is to be introduced in two stages following consultation with Attorney General Rossa Fanning.

From October 1st there will be a ban on the breeding, rehoming, reselling and importing XL bully dogs. From February 1st next there will be a ban on owning an XL bully unless the owner has secured a ‘Certificate of Exemption’. These certificates will only be issued to owners who can prove their XL bully is licensed, microchipped and neutered.

The introduction of the ban brings Ireland in line with Britain and Northern Ireland and follows the establishment of a Stakeholder Group on Dog Control, chaired by John Twomey, a former deputy Garda commissioner.

XL bully dogs are not a breed as such but a type of bulldog with a muscular body and blocky head. They must be at least 51cm tall at the shoulder to qualify for the designation.

The UK government describes them as a “variant of the wider American bully breed type. The XL bully breed type is typically larger (in terms of height and body shape) and more muscular than other American bully breed types such as the micro, pocket, ‘standard’ and ‘classic’.”

Ms Humphreys previously introduced increased fines of €300 for instances where dogs are not kept under proper control and provided €2 million in funding to local authorities for dog warden vans and equipment. There has also been a publicity campaign on responsible dog ownership.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys.

Speaking in the Seanad last month about her plans for a ban, the Minister said: “I know some people will not like hearing this today. They will tell me that they own an XL bully and it would never hurt anybody.”

However, she said she could not ignore the facts surrounding these dogs. “The XL bully was the dog involved in the attack on Alejandro Mizsan in Wexford and it was also the dog involved in the attack in Limerick ... which killed Nicole Morey.

“We all love our dogs but no dog’s life is worth more than human life. It’s true that any dog can bite you. But consider the damage an attack by XL bully can do compared to a Jack Russell ... The history of these dogs is that they were bred to be aggressive, it’s in their nature.”

Ms Humphreys was speaking in response to proposed legislation from Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan which was aimed at strengthening the 1986 Control of Dogs Act.