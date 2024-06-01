Pedestrian (30) dies after being hit by a car in Clare

The man was struck close to the flyover near Portdrine while the car came to a stop about 100 metres away. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man has died after he was struck by a car on the N18 in Co Clare early this morning.

The incident occurred at around 4.15am in the northbound lanes of the dual-carriageway at junction 5 near Cratloe.

Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics responded to the incident along with Clare County Fire and Rescue Service crews from Shannon and Ennis stations.

The man was struck close to the flyover near Portdrine while the car came to a stop about 100 metres away. It’s understood the driver of the car was not seriously hurt but was left shaken.

READ MORE

The injured pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was treated at the scene before being rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick. Gardaí confirmed that the man has since died.

The main Limerick to Shannon N18 route has been closed at junction 5 and traffic diverted via Portdrine and the Cratloe/Sixmilebridge road.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and the road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shannon Garda Station on 061 365 900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Anyone travelling to Shannon Airport this morning are advised to allow extra time for their journey.