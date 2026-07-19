Spain v Argentina live updates: Follow the action from World Cup final

World Cup final: Spain 0-0 Argentina, New York-New Jersey Stadium, 8pm Irish time

Oh no. Robb Harris, reporting live from the MetLife Stadium for Sky News, is suggesting that the 8pm kick-off could be delayed.

World Cup final delays already. Closing ceremony was due to start now 90 minutes before kickoff but hasn’t started.

Secret service at entrances on security due to Donald Trump being due here — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) July 19, 2026

World Cup final preview with Ken Early in New York Listen | 48:08

“If Argentina has carried the shade of Diego Maradona on its quixotic adventure through the United States this summer, then the elegant silhouette of Johan Cruyff lingers over Sunday’s World Cup final,” read Keith Duggan’s in an interesting piece on first World Cup final between Spain and Argentina even has a Thomas Tuchel cameo.

The Irish Times view on the World Cup: still a beautiful game

Golden Boot race: After Kylian Mbappé’s brace against England in last night’s third-place play-off brought the France captain’s World Cup tally to 10 goals, Lionel Messi needs a hat-trick against Spain to win the golden boot.

The single-tournament record belongs to French striker Just Fontaine who scored 13 at Sweden ‘58 (Messi is unlikely to score five goals tonight).

Just other two hour before kick-off, there is still time to hear Ken Early in conversation with Paul Howard on the America 2026 podcast.

The Irish Times view on the World Cup: “Despite the crass commercialisation, and political meddling, the finals retain the sense of magic that makes football the world’s most popular sport.”

Spain's Lamine Yamal and Argentina's Lionel Messi. Photograph: Charly Triballeau and Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty

Welcome to the Irish Times World Cup final blog. Soccer correspondent Gavin Cummiskey will be updating on all happenings at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey as Spain seek to dethrone Argentina.