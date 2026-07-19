Key Killarney National Park tourist route shut amid fight to contain wildfires

National Parks and Wildlife Service staff and fire crew, with assistance from the Kerry Emergency Rescue Service and Irish Air Corps Helicopters, work to douse remaining 'hot spots' in Killarney National Park on Sunday. Photograph: Valerie O’Sullivan/NPWS

The main tourist route through Killarney National Park, the N71 Killarney-to-Kenmare Road, running between the Moll’s Gap tourist car park and Torc Waterfall, is closed today as helicopters and firefighters try to contain wildfires.

Irish Air Corps helicopters are drawing water from the Upper Lake to douse recurrent hot spots in the rocky mountainous terrain.

A fire which broke out late on Tuesday afternoon alongside the Long Range River area viewing point has proven unpredictable and difficult to contain.

The road, which is busy with tourist cars and coaches at this time of year, has had to be closed to traffic a number of times as flare-ups travelling underground reach the road.

Rocks where vegetation has burned are holding the heat and leading to smouldering, according to personnel at the scene.

[ Retailers to be asked to suspend disposable barbecue sales due to threat of wildfiresOpens in new window ]

The fire burned through more than 20 hectares of the park on Tuesday afternoon. It is suspected to have been ignited by a disposable barbecue which was used on a ledge overlooking the Long Range area of the park.

Gardaí are investigating.

Brought under control after six hours, the Killarney fire has proved more difficult to contain than anticipated. Fire personnel as well as staff from the National Parks and Wildlife Service and Kerry County Council are at the scene near the Five Mile Bridge, and are monitoring the situation.

An Air Corps helicopter drops water on a wildfire that broke out in the Five Mile Bridge area of Killarney National Park on Tuesday evening. Photograph: Valerie O'Sullivan/NPWS

Oak, heath and bog have been affected, and a key concern is the nearby large swathes of ancient oak woodland.

Acting director of roads with the council, Vincent Horgan, said the situation was “very unpredictable”.

Underground fires, wind and the warm weather had led to flare-ups close to the N71 on Thursday, he said.

Members of the public are urged not to light fires in the park.