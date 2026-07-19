Galway v Limerick live All-Ireland hurling final updates: Western forces clash at Croke Park

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final: Galway v Limerick, Croke Park, 3.30pm

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the 2026 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final. We’re finally here; down to the last two and this year it’s Galway and Limerick who will battle it out in Croke Park.

Limerick have looked back to their best so far this year, winning the Munster title over Cork and snatching a late win over Clare in the semi-finals. Their last title was in 2023, when they completed a four-in-a-row.

Meanwhile, Galway came under the radar somewhat, and are definite underdogs in this final. However, their last two performances have been superb; first the Leinster final destruction of Dublin, and then their big win over Cork in the semis.

We’ll have blow-by-blow coverage of the match, as well as plenty to get you ready as we build up towards throw-in, so stick with us through the day.