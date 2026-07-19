Three men arrested and police officer injured after ‘disgraceful’ disorder in west Belfast

A police officer was injured and several PSNI vehicles were damaged in incidents of disorder in west Belfast on Saturday. File photograph: Getty

Three men have been arrested after “disgraceful scenes” in west Belfast, with police seeking to track down further individuals involved.

Incidents of disorder and reckless riding of scrambler bikes in the wider Stewartstown Road and Falls Road area on Saturday have been condemned by the PSNI and politicians.

A police officer was injured and several PSNI vehicles were damaged in the incidents.

The PSNI said it had launched an operation relating to dangerous driving with a “large number of young people seen travelling at speed and dangerously on scrambler-type bikes”.

It said riders had their faces partially covered, were not wearing helmets and driving “without care for their safety or those around them”.

It said evidence-gathering is taking place to identify those responsible.

Bins and loading cages were placed across part of the Stewartstown Road at its junction with Bell Steel Road, with fires being set from some of the bins.

The road was closed for a time and the public was advised to avoid the area.

The PSNI said large crowds of up to 100 people gathered, many aged in their early teens, throwing masonry at police. Eleven police vehicles were damaged – 10 Land Rovers and a car – on Saturday evening, and an officer was assaulted.

One male was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and a man aged 27 was arrested for disorderly behaviour and common law riot.

A serious assault involving iron bars resulted in a man being taken to hospital, with a man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of assault and disorderly behaviour.

Police used stingers on a number of vehicles and a scrambler was seized.

Its 17-year-old rider was interviewed on suspicion of dangerous driving, having no licence, no insurance and no number plate – with a report to be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service.

Chief Insp Kelly Gibson, West Belfast Area commander, said: “We know the level of local concern on last night’s incident and on previous nights of dangerous and risk-taking behaviour.

“These were disgraceful scenes and we are doing all we can to keep the Colin community safe.

“We are reviewing evidence gained from last night’s disgraceful behaviour and will be making more arrests.”

Gibson added: “Targeted patrols will continue in the Stewartstown Road and other areas to detect offenders on bikes who are driving illegally and dangerously.”

Earlier this week, a 31-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were charged with a number of offences in relation to a report of three non-legal scramblers being ridden dangerously in the Stewartstown Road area. – PA