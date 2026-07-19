Man (30s) dies at music festival in Co Cork

The Love is a Stranger music festival was taking place at Ballyvolane House in Castlelyons, in Co Cork.

A man in his 30s has died at the Love is a Stranger music festival at Ballyvolane House in Castlelyons, Co Cork.

It is understood the alarm was raised when the man was found unresponsive in a tent on Sunday morning. The emergency services attended the scene.

CPR was carried out on the man, who was subsequently pronounced dead.

Sunday’s festival-closing concert was cancelled as a mark of respect.

In a statement, the organisers, Another Love Story, said they were “absolutely devastated” to learn of the death.

“Our thoughts are with the individual’s family, friends and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“We are assisting An Garda Síochána and the emergency services in every way possible, and will not comment further while their inquiries are ongoing.

“Out of respect for those affected, today’s closing concert has been cancelled. We would like to thank the emergency services, our crew, volunteers and attendees and hosts for their support and understanding.”

The small three-day festival, which started on Friday, featured performers and DJs including Dónal Dineen, Sorcha Richardson, Fixity and Gilbert Steele.