Ireland

Driver dies in single-vehicle road traffic incident in Co Tipperary

Man (50s) was pronounced dead at the scene on R505 near Dundrum

21/07/2017 -- Generic Garda traffic accident road signs search words crash collision Gardai road block Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
The man's body has been removed to University Hospital Waterford where postmortem examinations will take place in due course. Photograph: Alan Betson
Ronan McGreevy
Thu Jul 16 2026 - 23:041 MIN READ

A man in his 50s has died in a single-vehicle collision in Co Tipperary.

The incident happened at 5.50pm on the R505 near Dundrum.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body has been removed to University Hospital Waterford where postmortem examinations will take place in due course.

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The Coroner has been notified.

The road remained closed late on Thursday night pending examination by garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been travelling on the R505 near Dundrum between 5.30pm and 6pm on Thursday.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam or mobile phone recordings) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Garda station on (062) 80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Thursday’s incident in Co Tipperary brings to 98 the number of people killed on the State’s road so far this year, up from 90 at the same time last year.

Elsewhere on Thursday, a 24-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident in north Belfast.

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Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy is a news reporter with The Irish Times