Tents on Dublin canal are cleared again as almost 100 refugees are offered accommodation

Another multi-agency operation to clear the banks of the Grand Canal of homeless asylum seekers is underway in Dublin.

Gardaí, staff from Waterways Ireland, the HSE and medics from the Safetynet charity are onsite on Tuesday where more than 100 tents had appeared in recent weeks.

Men received emails in the morning outlining offers of accommodation, including at Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum, Dublin, and advising them to take public transport.

It is understood about 90 people received offers of accommodation on Tuesday morning.

It appears, however, not all men who have been sheltering in the area have been offered accommodation. Volunteers are on site helping those without accommodation to pack tents to sleep rough elsewhere on Tuesday night.

More to follow...