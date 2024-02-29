Thursday’s Top Stories: Mental health pressures among issues as student dropouts rise; recovering from heart failure at 36

College dropout rates climb amid concern over student mental health
College dropout rates have increased significantly amid signs that more students are struggling with issues such as mental health, long-distance commuting and financial pressures.
Data released by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) shows the number of students who did not progress from first to second year increased from 9 per cent in 2019/2020, or 3,600 students, to 15 per cent in 2021/2022, or almost 7,000 students,
While dropout rates fell to an all-time low during Covid – when colleges put in place supports such as open-book exams and remote lectures for students – the fact that they now exceed pre-pandemic levels of 12-13 per cent will be a concern to universities.
Leap year day
- The extra leap year day is upon us: what will you do with yours?: This is the year of the Extra Day. For some reason, it has been stuck onto the still-wintry month of February, instead of giving us a 31st of June, or a 32nd of August, when the days are long and bright. Anyway, those born on the 29th of February are collectively known as “Leaplings”. They must face headaches when filling out online forms that require a date of birth.
- ‘We were a bit of a novelty’: The four leap year children in one Dublin family: Despite just a 1 in 1,461 chance of being born on leap day, not only does Patricia O’Shea have a twin but she has two other siblings, again twins, who were born four years before her on the exact same date - February 29th.
