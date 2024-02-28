Former Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan adviser says Saoirse McHugh skinny dipping tweet was ‘impulsive joke’

A former parliamentary assistant to Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan has told a Brussels court a post he sent from the MEP’s Twitter account about former Green Party election candidate Saoirse McHugh skinny-dipping was an “impulsive joke”.

At a full hearing in the Palace of Justice in Brussels, film-maker Diarmuid Hayes, who worked for Mr Flanagan for a year and a half, said the pair had fallen out after his contract was not renewed.

The criminal case centred around a post that Mr Hayes published on Mr Flanagan’s Twitter, now X, account, to which he still had access through a third party app, in the early hours of September 28th, 2020.

The post stated “Sapirse mchugh photo skinny dipping” [sic] and led people to believe that someone operating Mr Flanagan’s account had intended to search online for photographs of the Co Mayo woman, but had accidentally posted the intended search words on Twitter instead.

Following a police investigation, Mr Hayes was charged with fraudulently intending to damage the reputation of Mr Flanagan.

Speaking in court on Wednesday, Mr Hayes apologised for sending the post from Mr Flanagan’s X account. He said the post had been a joke and an “impulsive decision” that he had taken late one night after smoking cannabis.

He said he did not think through the implications of what he was doing and “didn’t for a minute” think the post would receive the extensive media coverage that it did.

The court head Mr Hayes began working as the MEP’s parliamentary assistant in January 2018 and his contract ended in July 2019, after the European elections that year.

“I feel like I wasn’t treated quite well in the last months and then after the election, I was informed without any explanation that my contract wouldn’t be renewed,” he said.

Belgian public prosecutor Thomas Descamps sought a one-year prison sentence for Mr Hayes, which he said he would not be opposed to being suspended.

In his submission, the prosecutor said Mr Hayes had been motivated by “revenge” and had intended to harm Mr Flanagan by publishing the post on his account. He said he had thrown the politician’s “honour to the dogs”.

The court heard Mr Hayes retained access to the social media account after his employment concluded through a third party app, Tweetcaster, despite Mr Flanagan having changed his password.

Charlotte Henderickx, lawyer for Mr Hayes, petitioned Judge Isabelle Jacquemin to sentence her client to community service.

Addressing the court, Mr Flanagan said the impact of the post being sent from his social media account had been “traumatising”.

He criticised Mr Hayes for not putting his “hand up” and publicly admitting that he had sent the tweet in the days afterwards.

“If he had come out straight away, I would immediately have been cleared,” he said.

The Independent MEP for the Midlands-North-West constituency said his wife and his daughters had received abuse as a result of people thinking Mr Flanagan had made the post. Mr Flanagan said it was only when the matter first came before the court did the amount of abuse he was receiving online “slow down”.

“I am going to pay a price for this forever. It will not be as intense, it will just be there, a little trickle forever, people don’t care about what’s true,” he said.

The judge said she would issue a sentence in the case at a hearing on March 25th.