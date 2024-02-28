Boy (10) dies from injuries after being hit by van in Co Clare

The boy was first to University Hospital Limerick to receive treatment for his injuries before being transferred to Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street, Dublin.

A 10-year-old boy who was hit by a van in Co Clare on Sunday died from his injuries on Wednesday morning.

The boy was on foot when he suffered serious injuries after being struck by a van on Sunday shortly after 2pm in Purcell Park, Shannon.

He was transported to University Hospital Limerick to receive treatment for his injuries before being transferred to Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street, Dublin.

“The 10 year-old boy passed away from his injuries earlier this morning at Children’s Health Ireland in Temple Street,” gardaí said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

A man in his 20s who was arrested in connection with the incident has since been released pending further investigations.

Gardaí continue to appeal to any witnesses of the collision to come forward.

“Any road users with camera footage (including dashcam) who were travelling in the Purcell Park area between 1.45pm and 2.30pm on Sunday afternoon are asked to provide this footage to Gardaí,” a garda spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Shannon Garda station at 061 365900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.