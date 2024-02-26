Man (60s) killed in road crash in Clara, Co Offaly

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a single car collision on the L2015 at New Road in Clara.

A man in his 60s was killed in a fatal road crash in Clara, Co Offaly on Monday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a single car collision shortly after 8.50am on the L2015 at New Road in Clara.

The driver of the car, a male aged in his aged in his 60s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

READ MORE

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are urged to make this footage available to gardaí. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.