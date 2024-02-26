Ireland

Man (60s) killed in road crash in Clara, Co Offaly

The incident happened just before 9am on Monday morning

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a single car collision on the L2015 at New Road in Clara.

Mon Feb 26 2024 - 15:17

A man in his 60s was killed in a fatal road crash in Clara, Co Offaly on Monday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a single car collision shortly after 8.50am on the L2015 at New Road in Clara.

The driver of the car, a male aged in his aged in his 60s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

READ MORE

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are urged to make this footage available to gardaí. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

  • See our new project Common Ground, Evolving Islands: Ireland & Britain
  • Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
  • Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
  • Our In The News podcast is now published daily – Find the latest episode here
LATEST STORIES