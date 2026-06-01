Tesla’s Irish revenues and profits down last year as car sales fall

Accounts just filed by Tesla Motors Ireland Ltd show it recorded a pre-tax profit last year of €1.48m. Photograph: Alamy/PA

Sales at Tesla Motors Ireland last year dipped by 1.4 per cent to €113.57 million.

New accounts filed by the Irish arm of Elon Musk’s electric vehicle maker show pretax profits decreased slightly last year from €1.48 million to €1.47 million as a result of the revenue drop.

The new revenue figures are down from a total €115.2 million for 2024. The marginal drop for last year follows Tesla Ireland sales slumping by 18 per cent in 2024.

Figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show that the electric carmaker sold 2,769 models last year compared to 2,926 in 2024.

However, SIMI figures show sales of Tesla cars have rebounded in 2026 as part of a general upsurge in electric vehicle sales this year. Tesla sold more models in March of this year, at 571, than the two preceding two months combined, at 301, following a price cut.

The directors’ report attached to the new 2025 accounts show that the company’s deliveries decreased over 1 per cent in 2025 compared to 2024 due to a decrease in sales of both Model 3 and Model Y.

The directors state that Tesla Motors Ireland had four service centres in Ireland at the end of 2025, double the two in place at the end of 2024.

company had 60 charge points in nine supercharger sites. In April, it secured planning permission from Fingal County Council for a new sales outlet and delivery centre for North City Business Park located close to Junction 5 of the M50.

Tesla opened its first sales outlet in the State in 2017 at Sandyford Business Park in south Dublin.

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The Musk-led company globally has a market capitalisation of $1.37 trillion (€1.18 trillion).

Operating profits at the Irish unit last year dipped from €1.729 million to €1.719 million and interest costs of €247,799 resulted in the pretax profit of €1.47 million.

The company recorded a post-tax profit of €1.19 million after incurring a corporation tax charge of €273,637.

The firm’s cost of sales last year decreased by 5 per cent from €104.77 million to €99.85 million.

Numbers employed last year increased from 59 to 67, with staff costs rising from €4.17 million to €4.48 million.

The profit last year takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €1.1 million and a €319,646 loss on the disposal of property, plant and equipment.

The directors state that “while the group is making prudent investments that will set up our vehicle, energy and other future businesses for growth, the actual results will depend on a variety of factors, including the broader macroeconomic environment, the rate of acceleration of our autonomy efforts and production ramp at our factories”.