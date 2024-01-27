Man (70s) dies following single-vehicle crash in Roscommon

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was taken by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man in his late 70s has died following a single-vehicle crash in Co Roscommon.

The incident occurred on a road in Frenchpark shortly after 2pm on Saturday.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was taken by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

A Garda spokesman said the scene has been preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in effect.

The local coroner has been informed and arrangements for a postmortem examination are under way, he said.

Gardaí in Roscommon are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

Additionally, road users who were travelling on this road at the time and have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, are requested to make it available to the Garda.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda station on 094-9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.