Laois take advantage of wasteful Carlow as they win Joe McDonagh Cup

Joe McDonagh Cup final: Laois 1-27 Carlow 1-18

After back-to-back Joe McDonagh Cup final defeats, you’ll take a “crappy” performance every day of the week if it gets you over the line.

That was Laois manager Tommy Fitzgerald’s description of his team’s display, by the way, although with everything that was on the line for this latest final, a win is a win is a win.

After coming up short in 2024 and 2025, when missed chances and high wides tallies cost Laois dearly, the shoe was on the other foot this time as Carlow blasted 22 wides and wasted several decent goal chances.

Laois took full advantage, relying moreso on steel than silk admittedly, as they turned the tables on a Carlow side that had beaten them by 4-17 to 1-17 in the group.

Carlow blasted 17 goals in total during the round-robin but could only add one here - James Doyle scored it just seconds into the contest - as Laois dropped bodies back when necessary to stifle any signs of momentum.

Cillian Dunne represented the sharpened point of the Laois attack with the full forward scoring 1-6 from play at the end of his debut season.

Stephen Maher, at the other end of the experience spectrum, drilled the same tally, 0-9, and was terrific from frees and open play as Laois grabbed the golden ticket to the 2027 Leinster SHC.

Captain David Dooley and Aaron Dunphy had their moments too while Laois got a significant kick from the bench with Jack Kelly and James Keyes striking 0-4 between them, and Mark Dowling assisted cleverly for the Dunne goal.

“It wasn’t the best performance ever, I think the hurling was crappy, but it was just pure desire and want,” said Laois manager Fitzgerald. “And just a massive work rate.”

Laois led by 0-13 to 1-7 at half time and retained a two-point advantage in the 55th minute when Dowling passed across the goalmouth for Dunne to double on the ball and rattle the net.

It was the game-clinching score and Laois finished strongly with the game’s last six points.

Laois: E Reilly; C Comerford, I Shanahan, P Delaney; L Cleere, FC Fennell (0-1), R Mullaney; D Dooley (0-1), A Corby; M Phelan (0-1), S Maher (0-9, 6f), A Dunphy (0-3); C Dunne (1-6), B Conroy (0-1), T Keyes (0-1). Subs: M Dowling for T Keyes (51), J Kelly (0-3) for Conroy (54), F Mahoney for Corby (58), J Keyes (0-1) for Phelan (65), G Lynch for Dunphy (69).

Carlow: B Tracey; J McCullagh, D Wall, P Doyle; J Nolan, K McDonald (0-1, 1f), E Kealy (0-1); F Fitzpatrick (0-2), C Whelan; C Kehoe, J Treacy (0-3), D Murphy (0-1); J Doyle (1-1), C Nolan (0-2), M Kavanagh (0-7, 4f, 1 65). Subs: P Boland for Kehoe (39), J Nolan for Murphy (53), JM Nolan for Whelan (62-65), JM Nolan for Kealy (66), F O’Toole for Treacy (73).

Referee: E Furlong (Wexford).