Irish troops in Lebanon ‘provide vital information and should stay’ despite instability

An armoured vehicle of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (Unifil) patrols near the border with Israel. Photograph: EPA

Irish troops serving with the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon (Unifil) were providing “vital, accurate and verifiable” information, so it was important that they stay in the region, Independent TD Cathal Berry said on Thursday.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show, Mr Berry, a former Army Ranger, said the focus of the Unifil troops was on stopping the conflict between Israel and Hizbullah from escalating.

An Israeli strike on an office in the suburbs of the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday killed Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy chairman of the political bureau of Hamas, an important leader of the Islamist group.

The enclave of Dahieh is a Hizbullah stronghold, with the Lebanese Shia party and militia group promising “punishment” for the encroachment, although restraint has been shown so far.

Exchanges of fire across the Lebanese-Israeli border have formed part of the Gaza-focused conflict since it broke out on October 7th with Hamas launching attacks into Israel, killing around 1,200. Israel has killed more than 22,000 in its air and ground assault on Gaza in response.

A rocket into Lebanon struck the UN peacekeeping force’s headquarters in mid-October, though all Irish forces were “safe and accounted for”.

The situation in Lebanon at the moment was very tense and volatile but Irish troops had been serving with Unifil for more than three decades, Mr Berry said. They knew the ground well and had the right skill set, the right equipment and were very experienced, he said. They were “up to the challenge” of stopping the “tit-for-tat” situation from getting worse.

“They are needed there,” he said.

Mr Berry pointed out that the 350 Irish personnel were part of a 10,000 force from 40 different countries. It was “vital” that they stay as they were “the cornerstone” of Unifil in the region.

Mr Berry said that the Unifil troops were exactly where they needed to be. It was in Ireland’s interests to have troops there as part of the peacekeeping mission, and the Irish were regarded as “honest brokers” by both sides, he added.

Former minister for defence Willie O’Dea said the Government had a duty of care to the Irish troops and that the situation was obviously very tense with the danger of escalation.

Mr O’Dea added the civilians in the region had great regard for Irish troops.