IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Tuesday: Updated feeder schools analysis, fatal stabbing in Dublin and Cop28 talks in jeopardy

The most important stories you need to start your day, including RTÉ audit committee concerns over Toy Show the Musical accounting and Sunak in trouble over Rwanda Bill

'I feel kind of let down'. Alanna Qiunn Idris, victim of an assault in 2021 that left her blind in one eye, speaking to reporters after a man involved in her attack was jailed for three years on Monday. Photograph: Collins Courts

Tue Dec 12 2023 - 08:17

Feeder Schools: How did your school perform?

School-leavers from disadvantaged areas progressed to university in close to record numbers this year. The figures were compiled as part of The Irish Times Feeder Schools 2023, which provides a school-by-school guide of progression rates to third level this year.

Overall, this year’s data shows about 80 per cent of school-leavers nationally progressed to third level in 2023.

For the second year in a row, the gap between State schools and fee-paying schools is closing, with a large number of students from non-fee paying schools progressing to third-level, according to data revealed in today’s list.

Note: The Irish Times has Feeder Schools 2023 supplement today in print and with our ePaper. You can sign-up for a ePaper subscription here.

READ MORE

Top News Stories

Cop28

Security guards escort Indian environmental activist Licypriya Kangujam off the stage as she holds up a sign that reads: 'End Fossil Fuel. Save Our Planet And Our Future' after she ran onto the stage during day 11 of the Cop28 Climate Conference in Dubai. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty

News from around the World

  • Mark Paul: Rishi Sunak faces trouble at every turn over Rwanda Bill: The hardline right of the Tory party believes the legislation isn’t tough enough, and wants it stiffened to bar illegal immigrants from taking legal challenges to their deportation to Rwanda. Sunak has legal advice to say this would break international law. Meanwhile, the moderate One Nation party flank is fearful that the legislation is already on the wrong side of international law and would prefer it watered down.

The Big Read

Members of Hamas's military wing, the Palestinian Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, take part in a demonstration in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip last year. Photograph: Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images

The best from Opinion

Today's Business

Top Sports news

Picture of the Day

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar views damage to a house and garden in Leitrim village in Co Leitrim, after a tornado on Sunday flattened trees, ripped a roof off a building and left debris scattered on a street. Photograph: PA

Education

The Secret Teacher: Too many students don’t feel safe at school. We are in the dark about why: From an early age young people navigate their own world from the moment they head off to school and spend whole days unaccompanied by their parental shield. Child protection is everyone’s business, including the child’s. And everyone involved needs a combination of knowledge and skills.

Video & Podcast Highlights

In the News - How did Ireland become the puppy farm capital of Europe?

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES