Your top stories on Tuesday: Updated feeder schools analysis, fatal stabbing in Dublin and Cop28 talks in jeopardy

'I feel kind of let down'. Alanna Qiunn Idris, victim of an assault in 2021 that left her blind in one eye, speaking to reporters after a man involved in her attack was jailed for three years on Monday. Photograph: Collins Courts

School-leavers from disadvantaged areas progressed to university in close to record numbers this year. The figures were compiled as part of The Irish Times Feeder Schools 2023, which provides a school-by-school guide of progression rates to third level this year.

Overall, this year’s data shows about 80 per cent of school-leavers nationally progressed to third level in 2023.

For the second year in a row, the gap between State schools and fee-paying schools is closing, with a large number of students from non-fee paying schools progressing to third-level, according to data revealed in today’s list.

Security guards escort Indian environmental activist Licypriya Kangujam off the stage as she holds up a sign that reads: 'End Fossil Fuel. Save Our Planet And Our Future' after she ran onto the stage during day 11 of the Cop28 Climate Conference in Dubai. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty

Mark Paul: Rishi Sunak faces trouble at every turn over Rwanda Bill: The hardline right of the Tory party believes the legislation isn’t tough enough, and wants it stiffened to bar illegal immigrants from taking legal challenges to their deportation to Rwanda. Sunak has legal advice to say this would break international law. Meanwhile, the moderate One Nation party flank is fearful that the legislation is already on the wrong side of international law and would prefer it watered down.

Members of Hamas's military wing, the Palestinian Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, take part in a demonstration in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip last year. Photograph: Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images

‘Buying quiet’: Inside the Israeli plan that propped up Hamas: Just weeks before Hamas launched the deadly October 7th attacks on Israel, the head of Mossad arrived in Doha, Qatar, for a meeting with Qatari officials.

SSE to cut energy prices for second time in three months: Energy supplier SSE Airtricity is to cut prices again in February, the second time it has reduced the cost of gas and electricity in three months.

Gerry Thornley: Leinster shackled Will Skelton, putting the narrative about physicality to bed: The handiest or most popular narrative around Leinster – and many good judges subscribe to it – is that they’ve lacked the physicality to trade blows with the sheer size and brute force of their bêtes noires, La Rochelle and before them Saracens – with Will Skelton being the common ingredient.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar views damage to a house and garden in Leitrim village in Co Leitrim, after a tornado on Sunday flattened trees, ripped a roof off a building and left debris scattered on a street. Photograph: PA

The Secret Teacher: Too many students don’t feel safe at school. We are in the dark about why: From an early age young people navigate their own world from the moment they head off to school and spend whole days unaccompanied by their parental shield. Child protection is everyone’s business, including the child’s. And everyone involved needs a combination of knowledge and skills.

In the News - How did Ireland become the puppy farm capital of Europe?

