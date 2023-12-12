Your top stories on Tuesday: Updated feeder schools analysis, fatal stabbing in Dublin and Cop28 talks in jeopardy

Feeder Schools: How did your school perform?
School-leavers from disadvantaged areas progressed to university in close to record numbers this year. The figures were compiled as part of The Irish Times Feeder Schools 2023, which provides a school-by-school guide of progression rates to third level this year.
Overall, this year’s data shows about 80 per cent of school-leavers nationally progressed to third level in 2023.
For the second year in a row, the gap between State schools and fee-paying schools is closing, with a large number of students from non-fee paying schools progressing to third-level, according to data revealed in today’s list.
- Man (40s) dead after stabbing at house in Tallaght: A teenager has been arrested following the death of a man after a stabbing at a house in Tallaght.
- Almost 3,000 cost-rental and social homes to be built in Dublin by housing agency Respond: Almost 3,000 cost-rental and social homes are to be built at sites across Dublin by housing charity Respond in the largest mixed-tenure housing programme undertaken since the property crash more than a decade ago.
- Dún Laoghaire baths project criticised by auditor after doubling in cost to €18.2m: The refurbishment of Dún Laoghaire Baths, which more than doubled in cost from an initial €8.7 million to €18.2 million, has been criticised in an audit by the Local Government Audit Service.
- RTÉ audit committee raised ‘significant concerns’ about Toy Show the Musical accounting: A forthcoming report by auditors Grant Thornton into the controversial RTÉ Toy Show the Musical is expected to detail issues around how sponsorship revenue was reflected in the accounts of the ill-fated production.
- Coercive control: Nicola Hanney tells of brutal campaign at the hands of former garda Paul Moody: Major legal and system changes are needed to provide greater protection for the victims of coercive control, a survivor of domestic abuse has said.
- Cop28: Australia, US and UK say they won’t sign draft agreement as opposition to UAE proposal hardens: Opposition to a draft decision paper at Cop28 hardened overnight as a large number of countries dismissed it as being weak with an absence of clear commitment to phase out fossil fuels.
- Opinion - Bar at Cop28 is so low Ireland’s climate story is seen as enviable: Holding Cop28 in the United Arab Emirates is like hosting a Narcotics Anonymous meeting at a drug dealer’s house, writes Dr Cara Augustenborg.
- Young climate activist from the Amazon thanks Ireland for opportunity to participate in Cop28: Taiss, a 13-year-old climate activist living among a river community in the Amazon rainforest, has the honour of being the youngest participant at Cop28.
- Mark Paul: Rishi Sunak faces trouble at every turn over Rwanda Bill: The hardline right of the Tory party believes the legislation isn’t tough enough, and wants it stiffened to bar illegal immigrants from taking legal challenges to their deportation to Rwanda. Sunak has legal advice to say this would break international law. Meanwhile, the moderate One Nation party flank is fearful that the legislation is already on the wrong side of international law and would prefer it watered down.
- ‘Buying quiet’: Inside the Israeli plan that propped up Hamas: Just weeks before Hamas launched the deadly October 7th attacks on Israel, the head of Mossad arrived in Doha, Qatar, for a meeting with Qatari officials.
- Fintan O’Toole - Referendum wording does not remove conservative 1930s doctrine. It reinforces it
- Head to Head debate - Who should pay the bills if the State pension age stays at 66?
- SSE to cut energy prices for second time in three months: Energy supplier SSE Airtricity is to cut prices again in February, the second time it has reduced the cost of gas and electricity in three months.
- Gerry Thornley: Leinster shackled Will Skelton, putting the narrative about physicality to bed: The handiest or most popular narrative around Leinster – and many good judges subscribe to it – is that they’ve lacked the physicality to trade blows with the sheer size and brute force of their bêtes noires, La Rochelle and before them Saracens – with Will Skelton being the common ingredient.
The Secret Teacher: Too many students don’t feel safe at school. We are in the dark about why: From an early age young people navigate their own world from the moment they head off to school and spend whole days unaccompanied by their parental shield. Child protection is everyone’s business, including the child’s. And everyone involved needs a combination of knowledge and skills.
In the News - How did Ireland become the puppy farm capital of Europe?
