Feeder Schools: How did your school and county perform?

School-leavers from disadvantaged areas progressed to university in close to record numbers this year. The figures were compiled as part of The Irish Times Feeder Schools 2023, which provides a school-by-school guide of progression rates to third level this year. Overall, this year’s data shows about 80 per cent of school-leavers nationally progressed to third level in 2023.
For the second year in a row, the gap between State schools and fee-paying schools is closing, with a large number of students from non-fee paying schools progressing to third-level, according to data revealed in today’s list.
Last year, five of the 10 schools with the highest progression rate were fee-paying. This year, however, only three of the 10 schools with the highest progression rate are fee-paying. Use the tables below to see how your school and county has performed, along with the progression rates by fee-paying/non fee-paying schools and progression rates by gender.
How to read the Feeder Schools list
Let’s say, for instance, you want to see how your local school fared.
1. Search for the name of your school in the table below.
2. “LC sits″: This column tells you the total number of students in each school who registered for the Leaving Cert, based on figures provided by the Department of Education.
3. “Total % prog”: The percentage of Leaving Cert candidates from that school who progressed to higher education in Ireland, plus those who sat the Leaving Cert in previous years and either deferred making a CAO application until 2023 or repeated in another institution and started full-time undergraduate studies in a publicly funded, third-level institution on the island of Ireland.