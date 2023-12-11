Man (40s) dead after stabbing at house in Tallaght, Dublin 24

A teenager is being detained at Tallaght Garda Station in connection with the fatal incident Photograph: Frank Miller / The Irish Times Crime, Garda., Gardai, murder, death, killing, incident, shooting

A teenager has been arrested following the death of a man after a stabbing at a house in Tallaght.

Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of the man, who was in his 40s, on Monday evening.

Along with emergency services, they were alerted shortly before 9pm to an incident at a house in the Castle Park area of Tallaght.

The man was treated by emergency services but was pronounced death at the scene a short time later. His body remains at the scene, which has been preserved pending forensic and technical examination.

The teenager, who was identified by gardaí as an adult male, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Tallaght Garda station. He is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry and are not looking for anyone else at present.