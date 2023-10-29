Renowned archaeologist David Sweetman dies aged 85

David Sweetman, the former chief archaeologist of the Office of Public Works (OPW) and Dúchas, has died aged 85.

Mr Sweetman, of Roestown, Drumree, Co Meath, died “peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family”, his death notice said.

While with the OPW, Mr Sweetman was responsible for the restorative interpretation of Trim Castle as well as being the general editor of numerous archaeological inventories.

In over 30 years in public service, he worked on a wide variety of archaeological projects including Newgrange and many important excavations on medieval sites.

He was an internationally recognised authority on Irish medieval buildings and structures with specific expertise in tower houses.

Mr Sweetman entered private practice after retiring from the OPW in 2003. There, he worked on many ecclesiastical sites and buildings, castles and tower houses, specialising in medieval structures.

He was published widely in various journals including the Proceedings of the Royal Irish Academy. His books include Irish Castles and Fortified Houses (1995) and The Medieval Castles of Ireland (1999).

He also collaborated on many other publications on medieval architecture. In 2007 he was honoured in a special publication celebrating his contribution to archaeology, From Ringforts to Fortified Houses.

He was also a member of the Royal Irish Academy being a one-time vice-president.

Mr Sweetman will repose at his home from 4pm until 7pm on Tuesday. A “celebration of life service” will take place on Wednesday at 10am in Dardistown Crematorium.