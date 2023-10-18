Storm Babet: Heavy rain, flooding and strong winds warning

There will be outbreaks of heavy rain throughout the day and strong winds due to to Storm Babet. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins

Met Éireann has issued a warning for disruptive rain, causing flooding in some parts, for most southern coastal counties on Wednesday morning.

There will be outbreaks of heavy rain throughout the day and strong winds due to to Storm Babet, and an orange weather warning remains in place for Cork, Kerry and Waterford. A yellow weather warning has been issued for Leinster, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan

That warning is due to the risk of flooding, dangerous road conditions and possible wave overtopping at high tide amid heavy rain and strong gusts.

The advisory is due to expire at 1pm, with the Status Yellow rain warning for the rest of the country ending between 6pm-8pm.

Storm Babet, the second named storm of the season, will last until Saturday and is expected to cause flooding, power cuts and travel disruption.

Temperatures will remain between 12 to 16 degrees throughout the day, but the rain will be widespread across the country tonight.

Met Éireann said that Thursday will see a mix of dry spells and showers but some bright or sunny spells will develop. Maximum temperatures could reach 17 degrees.

As Storm Babet tracks north-east, however, it will also batter the UK with heavy rain and high winds.

Yellow severe weather warnings have also been issued across the week until Saturday for a vast swathe of the UK, covering already-saturated parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern and eastern England.

Storm Babet will first bring some heavy rain to Northern Ireland through this afternoon and into Thursday morning. The Met Office said people in the region can expect spray and flooding which may lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures for the duration of the yellow warning for rain, which comes into effect at 2pm and expires at 10am on Thursday.

It said “there is a small chance” that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. It also warned of a a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater, and communities being cut off by flooded roads. If flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Tony Wardle said: “Storm Babet will bring disruption for parts of the UK in the coming days, with heavy rain and strong winds likely for many.

“Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of flooding. It is important to stay up to date with warnings from your local flood warning agency as well as the local authorities.

“As well as heavy rain, Storm Babet will bring some very strong winds and large waves near some eastern coasts too. Gusts around 70mph are possible in eastern and northern Scotland from Thursday. Met Office warnings will continue to be reviewed as the forecast develops.”

The RNLI warned the strong winds that have been forecast along with heavy rain are likely to cause dangerous conditions for those visiting the coast around the UK and Ireland. - PA