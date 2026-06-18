Man charged with dangerous driving over death of Mia Lily Keogh O’Keeffe (16)

A man with a Navan address appeared at Trim District Court on Thursday charged with driving offences in connection with the death of teenager Mia Lily Keogh O’Keeffe in February.

Aaron O’Connell (26) of Beaufort Place, Navan, Co Meath, was charged with dangerous driving causing death at Blackcastle Demesne, Navan, on February 21st last. He was also charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident and failing to offer assistance to the victim.

He was remanded on bail to appear at the same court on July 21st. Judge Eirinn McKiernan fixed bail at €200 with conditions that he surrender his passport, reside at his present address, sign on twice a week at Navan Garda station and not to contact the victim’s family or any witnesses.