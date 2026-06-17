Met Éireann issues warning for heavy rain in two counties

Spells of heavy rain are expected in counties Cork and Kerry. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Weather warnings have been issued for rain and wind in parts of the country this week.

A status-yellow rain warning has been issued for Co Kerry and Co Cork, with spells of heavy rain expected and potential spot flooding resulting in difficult travelling conditions, Met Éireann said.

The status-yellow rain warning is valid from Thursday at 9pm until Friday at noon.

A status-yellow small craft warning from Carlingford Lough to Wicklow Head and Dungarvan was issued by Met Éireann for southerly winds forecast to reach force 6 at times on Thursday, from 9am to 4pm.

Weather elsewhere in the country is expected to see a wet start on Thursday, with widespread rain from early becoming patchier and more intermittent throughout the day, with bright spells emerging.

Friday will see another wet start, with outbreaks of rain in all areas at first.

However, the weather is forecast to become brighter as the weekend progresses.