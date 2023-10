Flooding has caused damage and disruption in some parts of Ireland as Storm Babet hit the island.

Roads and several properties were swamped in certain areas, with Cork city and surrounding county among the places worst hit, with five counties on the south and south east coasts of Ireland subject to orange rain warnings on Wednesday.

Here we tell the story in photographs:

Flooding on Main St, Midleton, Co Cork after the Owenacurra River burst it's banks following heavy rain. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Main St, Midleton, Co Cork. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

The N71 at Rosscarbery was closed by Cork County Council due to flooding. Photograph: Andy Gibson

Flooding in Midelton, Co Cork. Photograph: Cork County Council

Flooding on the North Mall, Cork. Photograph: Cork City Council

Flooding on the R639 near Crestfield Shopping Centre, Glanmire, Cork. Photograph: Cork City Council

Flooding in Glanmire, Cork. Photograph: Cork City Council

Faxbridge in Clonakilty, Co Cork. Photograph: Andy Gibson

Big waves smash against the rocks in Rosscarbery, Co Cork. Photograph: Andy Gibson

A woman wades through a flooded Main Street as she makes her way to work in Carrigaline, Co Cork. Photograph: David Creedon