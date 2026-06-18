Woman taken to hospital after alleged assault on Exchequer Street in Dublin

Gardaí and a forensics investigator on Exchequer Street, Dublin, where a woman in her 50s was allegedly assaulted on Thursday morning. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

A woman has been taken to hospital after an alleged assault in Dublin city centre in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Parts of Exchequer Street, Wicklow Street and Grafton Street remained cordoned off by gardaí on Thursday morning following the incident.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the alleged assault on Exchequer Street at about 4.40am on Thursday.

The women in her 50s was taken to St James’s Hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be “non-life threatening at this time”, a Garda spokesperson said.

Investigations are ongoing, they added.