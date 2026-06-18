South Co Dublin mansion sold for €15.5m in most valuable property sale of 2026

A landmark castellated mansion with its own private harbour on Coliemore Road in Dalkey, south Co Dublin, has just sold for about €15.5 million, making it the most valuable home sale in the Irish market so far this year.

The Irish Times understands that Inniscorrig, a Victorian property built in a distinct Gothic Revival style, has been acquired by an Irish family living in the United States.

The sale of the house, handled by London-based estate agency Inhous, is due to be formally completed in the coming days and is expected to deliver a significant profit for the vendors, accountant Shane Little and his wife Nicola O’Flaherty.

The couple paid €7.8 million for the sprawling six-bedroom house in 2018, according to the Property Price Register.

A spokeswoman for Inhous declined to comment on the sale of Inniscorrig.

Nicola O’Flaherty is the daughter of the late Irish Volkswagen heir Nigel O’Flaherty, who died in 2016 leaving almost €60 million in his will.

Gardens and private harbour

The majority of his fortune was derived from the MSL Motor Group’s Volkswagen and Mercedes franchises that he and his brother, Michael, had inherited from their father, Stephen O’Flaherty.

O’Flaherty bore the distinction of being the first dealer to assemble a Volkswagen outside Germany after he acquired the franchise for the Irish market in 1950.

Built originally in 1847 as a summer retreat for the prominent Dublin physician Dominic Corrigan, Inniscorrig famously played host to both King Edward VII and King George V of England.

A crown and star set in pebbles on either side of the front door commemorate the visits, while the spot above the front door features a granite bust of Corrigan.

The house has been home to a succession of Ireland’s wealthiest since that time.

Hallway

One of the reception rooms

Kitchen

Kitchen dining area

Diningroom

Bedroom

Conservatory

Balcony, with a view to Dalkey Island

William Harvey du Cros, a co-founder of the Dunlop tyre company, lived there in the early 20th century and carried out many structural improvements to the property.

Businessman Dermot Smurfit lived in the house in the 1970s with his wife Caroline and their children, including the actor Victoria Smurfit.

Extending to 560sq m (6,028sq ft), Inniscorrig has undergone a full renovation over recent years.

The Victorian mansion, which has impressive views across to Howth and Dalkey Island, includes six double bedrooms, a morning room, two interlinked reception rooms, a drawingroom, diningroom, kitchen, reading room, utility room, boot room, wine cellar, a Hampton conservatory, and a viewing platform with views across Dublin Bay.

Guest lodge

The house also has a guest lodge, a fully functioning private harbour and a sea swimming pool carved out of the granite shoreline and is set on 0.75 acres of landscaped gardens behind electric double wrought-iron gates.