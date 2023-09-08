Pedestrian in her 80s dies after being struck by car in Tallaght

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision which occurred shortly before 11am at the junction of Fortunestown Way and Cheeverstown Road. File photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A woman pedestrian in her 80s has died after being struck by a car in Tallaght on Friday morning.

The car, which initially failed to remain at the scene, has since been identified and recovered by Gardaí and will be subject to a technical examination.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident which occurred shortly before 11am at the junction of Fortunestown Way and Cheeverstown Road.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her body was removed to the City Morgue at Whitehall where a postmortem is due to take place.

The road has been closed for an examination by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage and who were travelling on Fortunestown Way or Cheeverstown Road on Friday morning between 10.30am and 11:.5am have been asked to make this footage available to the Garda.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.