Woman dies following fire on river cruiser in Carrick-on-Shannon

A scene in Carrick-on-Shannon has been sealed off for examination as part of the Garda investigation into a fire on a river cruiser. Photograph: Alan Betson

A woman has died in a fire on a boat on the River Shannon at Carrick-on-Shannon in Co Leitrim.

The fatal fire occurred on Bank Holiday Monday morning.

The emergency services were called to the scene to tackle flames that had engulfed a cruiser vessel on the river.

The victim was pronounced dead and the scene sealed off for examination as part of the Garda investigation into the incident.

“Gardaí assisted emergency services following reports of a fire on a boat in Carrick-On-Shannon, Co Leitrim,” Garda headquarters said in response to queries about the incident. “One female has been confirmed deceased. The scene is currently being preserved. Investigations are ongoing.”

Gardaí said no further information was available at present.