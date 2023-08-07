Ireland

Woman dies following fire on river cruiser in Carrick-on-Shannon

Gardaí and firefighters called to scene along river after flames engulfed boat on Monday morning

A scene in Carrick-on-Shannon has been sealed off for examination as part of the Garda investigation into a fire on a river cruiser. Photograph: Alan Betson

Conor Lally
Mon Aug 7 2023 - 13:15

A woman has died in a fire on a boat on the River Shannon at Carrick-on-Shannon in Co Leitrim.

The fatal fire occurred on Bank Holiday Monday morning.

The emergency services were called to the scene to tackle flames that had engulfed a cruiser vessel on the river.

The victim was pronounced dead and the scene sealed off for examination as part of the Garda investigation into the incident.

READ MORE

“Gardaí assisted emergency services following reports of a fire on a boat in Carrick-On-Shannon, Co Leitrim,” Garda headquarters said in response to queries about the incident. “One female has been confirmed deceased. The scene is currently being preserved. Investigations are ongoing.”

Gardaí said no further information was available at present.

Conor Lally

Conor Lally

Conor Lally is Security and Crime Editor of The Irish Times

LATEST STORIES