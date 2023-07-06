Gardaí issue appeal over missing woman and her four children

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Martina Ward and her children Charlie Carthy, Edward Carthy, Tom Carthy and Emily Carthy who are missing from their home in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon.

Gardaí have said they are concerned about the whereabouts of a mother and her four children who have been missing since last week.

Martina Ward (32) and her children Charlie Carthy (5, Edward Carthy (4), Tom Carthy (2) and Emily Carthy (10 months) went missing from their home in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon since Wednesday June 28th.

They were last seen on Wednesday on Main Street, Swords, Co Dublin.

Martina Ward: gardaí are concerned for her welfare.

Gardaí said they have ongoing concerns for the well-being of Ms Ward and the four children.

Anyone who has seen them or has any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11 or any Garda station.