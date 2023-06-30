Ireland records hottest ever June with average temperatures of over 16 degrees

Beachgoers at Sandymount: Ireland has just experienced its hottest ever June, breaking an 83-year-old record. Photograph: PA

Ireland has just experienced its hottest ever June, breaking an 83-year-old record, with warnings of more frequent and extreme weather events to come, Met Éireann has said.

It is the first time June has seen average temperatures of over 16 degrees and is set to be more than half a degree higher than the previous record dating back to 1940.

Tuesday, June 13th, had the highest temperature of the year to date, with 28.8 degrees reported at Oak Park in Co Carlow. It is also the third consecutive year a temperature at or above this value has been observed in Ireland.

The record comes at a time when global warming has pushed temperatures in many other countries. This June is also the warmest on record in the UK.

Met Éireann climatologist Paul Moore said even a cooling in temperatures over recent days could not prevent the milestone.

“[It] is part of an observed warming trend and our research shows that this trend will continue,” Mr Moore said.

“An average monthly temperature of greater than 16 degrees has been seen in July and August, but never before in June. June 2023 was well above normal due to persistent warm days and nights.”

Of 25 Met Éireann weather stations, 23 have recorded their warmest June. Earlier this month, even with easterly winds on the east coast cooling those in the Phoenix Park and Dublin Airport, they still showed their warmest readings since 1976.

Mr Moore said the Irish public needs to “understand and plan for a changing climate”. A recent marine heatwave also brought extreme sea-surface temperatures to Irish shores.

“As climate change continues, we can expect further records to be broken and more frequent and extreme weather events,” said Met Éireann researcher Dr Pádraig Flattery.

“A warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture and warmer waters in turn provide more energy for storms and can contribute to extreme rainfall events.”

In a detailed analysis of recent conditions, Met Éireann noted that, particularly over the past two weeks, Ireland has seen nine days of intense thunderstorms with heavy downpours, lightning and hail.

Although such a prolonged spell of thunderstorms has not been the norm in Ireland, Met Éireann said more of its type would be seen as the climate warms.

The World Meteorological Organisation recently warned that Europe is warming twice as fast as other continents.

Last year, Met Éireann noted, 16,000 people died as a result of extreme heat, while widespread droughts caused significant economic impacts. The rate of June heatwaves has tripled in Spain in the past 12 years and earlier this month its meteorological agency said it had registered its hottest spring on record.