Severe flooding in parts of Dublin and Kerry as ‘extremely intense’ rainfall recorded

Severe flooding has been reported in parts of Dublin and Kerry following further Met Éireann weather warnings.

In south Dublin, the Leopardstown Inn pub was hit by flash floods as staff were preparing for its busy lunchtime carvery. Spokeswoman Sandra Broughal said staff were setting up about 11am when she noticed the drains on the road outside the premises were not coping very well with the downpour.

Having been affected by a downpour a few years ago, it was decided not to open, but even with doors closed floods reached a small bar, part of the lounge and a basement cellar.

Ms Broughal said Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council staff were on the scene promptly and tankers were used in relay to take water levels down to where the drains could cope.

She said she saw one car which was in the flood water being towed away, after levels subsided. “We didn’t open until 3pm but we are back up and running now,” she said.

Large parts of Dublin 12 and Dublin 8 were affected by spot flooding just before noon and a number of drains could not deal with the sudden deluge as a result.

Lunchtime shoppers were soaked as heavy rains hit the Dame Street and St Stephen’s Green areas.

In Kerry, a thunderstorm and heavy rainfall on Tuesday afternoon resulted in flooding and power outages in Killarney - the third Kerry town to experience floods in the recent days.

The skies opened at about 4pm, flooding several roads. A number of cars became stuck including underneath the main railway bridge on the Park Road which became impassable.

Train services stopped as signalling systems were affected.

Other flooding occurred in the Countess Road, as well as the Muckross Road, Flesk Bridge, Loretto Cross and Abbey cross areas of the N71.

Listowel also experienced heavy flooding with a number of premises closing.

The Civil defence was assisting in Listowel along with emergency services while fire crews and council crews were at a number of locations in Killarney.

About 2,000 homes and premises were without power, mostly in the Killarney area. Water supply was also affected.

Kerry has experienced severe flooding since Saturday, with parts of Tralee town centre engulfed after heavy rainfall on Saturday afternoon.

There are calls for an upgrade of drainwater systems to help Kerry cope.

The Road Safety Authority has warned road users to expect reduced visibility and a higher risk of vehicles aquaplaning, particularly on motorways and dual-carriageways.

Dublin City Council said that teams from the drainage department went to the Crumlin area where an “extremely intense” 12mm of rain fell within a five-minute period.

A council spokesperson said: “Our rain gauge in Crumlin recorded 12mm of rain in a five-minute period, which is extremely intense and a number of manholes surged.”

A status yellow thunderstorm and rain warning from Met Éireann for Leinster, Munster, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo remained in place until 10pm on Tuesday.

It warned that there would be very heavy showers producing significant rainfall accumulations over short time periods, spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

We're responding to spot flooding across the city following heavy rain after a #thunderstorm



🚗 Drive through slowly, avoid a bow wave



💧 test your brakes when you leave the water



📽️ Dolphins Barn firefighters at pluvial flooding today@MetEireann pic.twitter.com/RHx1g7P20n — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 20, 2023

More heavy showers are expected on Wednesday afternoon, but dry weather will clear from the west throughout the day, meaning showers will be confined to southern and eastern counties, Met Éireann said.

