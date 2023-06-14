Tuesday the hottest day recorded this early in the year since 1950

Tuesday was the hottest day of the year so far and the hottest day recorded this early in the year since 1950, according to Met Éireann.

A high of 28.8°C was recorded at a station in Oak Park, Co Carlow, with other stations around the country recording temperatures in excess of 25°C. In 1950 a temperature of 28.9°C was recorded in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, on June 6th.

“It is the first time in Ireland’s climate record that three consecutive years have achieved temperatures of these values,” the service said.

A status yellow warning was issued for Wednesday evening for counties Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway and Mayo, because of the possibility of localised slow-moving showers and thunderstorms, with frequent lightning, gusty winds, and hail in the most intense storms. There is a possibility of localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions, it said.

Thursday is forecast to be warm again, with temperatures of between 22°C and 26°C, though cooler in coastal areas. The afternoon may see scattered heavy showers.