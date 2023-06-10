Thundery showers forecast to break dry spell, but temperatures continue to climb

Freddie and Taylor, miniature Schnauzers, keep a watchful eye as swimmers take to the water at the Forty Foot in Dún Laoghaire during the recent sunny weather. Photograph: Alan Betson

The sun is set to shine on Slane as Harry Styles storms the stage on Saturday evening, but other parts of the country will experience some heavy and possibly thundery showers.

While rain is likely in many places and it will be “rather cloudy”, the mercury is also rising, with forecasters at Met Éireann predicting temperatures as high as 25 degrees in northern parts of the country and climbing even higher as a new week begins.

Saturday is likely to be rather cloudy, with rain and showers scattered around the country as the day progresses.

It will be sunnier in the north, where temperatures will climb to between 19 and 24 degrees, with light to moderate southeasterly breezes.

Saturday night will be mild, with temperatures unlikely to fall below 13 to 16 degrees. There will be a few showers overnight, heaviest in the north and west.

Sunday will start cloudy with coastal fog persisting into the south and east for a time. Warm sunny spells will develop as the day progresses, with scattered showers.

It will also be humid, with temperatures between 20 and 25 degrees.

Next week will start very warm with a mixture of showers, sun and scattered clouds.

Tuesday will see sunny spells and scattered heavy showers or thunderstorms, and temperatures climbing to as high as 27 degrees in some spots, with just a light breeze aside from sea breezes.

It will be much the same on Wednesday, with little change forecast ahead of next weekend.

Met Éireann’s Emer Flood said that while the “scattered showers today will mainly affect the southwest, they will spread to other parts later today”.

She said Saturday night would be “very mild and muggy”, with the heaviest of showers in the north.

She said Sunday morning cloud would slowly lift and “warm sunny spells will eventually develop as the day progresses, however there may also be some well-scattered slow-moving showers developing” which could bring some heavy falls of rain.