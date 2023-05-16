Travel adaptors recall: over 13,000 products at risk of fire, electrocution or incorrect product labelling

Holiday-makers have been advised to take caution when charging their devices abroad after over 13,000 travel adaptors have been deemed unsafe by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC). Photograph: iStock

Holiday-makers have been advised to take caution when charging their devices abroad after over 13,000 travel adaptors have been deemed unsafe by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

Risk of fire, electrocution and incorrect product labelling were the concerns identified by the body responsible for protecting consumers following a “large scale” product safety investigation. The testing came as part of a European-wide initiative.

As a result, 7,262 travel adaptors have been recalled while 6,245 further units have been pulled from the shelves.

[ A Toblerone costs €8.75 at Dublin Airport but €5.50 at Tesco: Why Duty Free isn’t always a bargain ]

“Travel adaptors can be a particularly risky product for consumers because even when an individual product is compliant, if it’s used incorrectly then it becomes unsafe,” says a CCPC spokeswomen “Don’t use adaptors to plug in always-on items or extension leads as this can cause a fire. Travel adaptors are designed for short-term use only.”

READ MORE

“The CCPC is continuing to engage with suppliers and other EU product safety bodies to prevent unsafe products from reaching retailers and consumers.”

Alongside the mass recall, those travelling abroad have been advised to use adaptors only in the countries listed on packaging of products, to always plug the charger into the adaptor first before plugging into the socket and to avoid overloading adaptors. Consumers have also been warned to unplug adaptors when devices are charged, especially when leaving accommodation or when going to sleep.