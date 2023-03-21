Meath village lands second Lotto jackpot in six months with €3.99m win

The National Lottery said the winning ticket holder had made contact and arrangements were now being made for the €3,987,540 prize to be collected. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The winning ticket in last Saturday’s €3.99 million National Lottery draw was sold in Duleek, Co Meath, the second time the village has had a multi-million euro Lotto win in six months.

The National Lottery said Bowe’s EuroSpar in the centre of Duleek sold the winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw, adding the winning ticket holder had made contact and arrangements were now being made for the €3,987,540 prize to be collected.

Last October there was a €8.9 million jackpot win in Duleek.

“It is an incredible story. In such a short space of time, two Lotto jackpots have been won in such a small, one-street village such as Duleek. I am thrilled for the local community and my customers who have been incredibly supportive to me in my first year as owner of the store,” said EuroSpar owner Shane Bowe.

“When the previous Lotto jackpot was won down the street from us late last year, we may have been a little covetous of the celebrations and the big fuss that was made, but here we are six months later, and we’ll be the ones popping the champagne to toast one of our customers becoming a multi-millionaire.

“It’s great for this amazing village and we send our best wishes to our lucky customer, whoever it may be.”

The latest Meath winner becomes the 4th Lotto jackpot winner and 11th National Lottery millionaire of 2023.