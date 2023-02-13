Popular novelist and broadcaster Deirdre Purcell dies

The death has taken place of the well-known RTÉ news presenter turned novelist Deirdre Purcell.
Ms Purcell was a fixture on Irish television for decades and later on RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland programme where she presented “What it says in the papers”.
She became associated with the well-known catchphase “so what’s next?”
Ms Purcell was born in Dublin in 1945 and attended Gortnor Abbey in Co Mayo. She credited the nuns there with instilling a strong work ethic in her.
Before becoming a television journalist, she was a member of the permanent company of Ireland’s National Theatre, the Abbey Theatre.
Among her novels include A Place of Stones (1991), Falling For a Dancer (1993), Love Like Hate Adore (1997), Tell Me Your Secret (2006), The Husband (2016) and The Christmas Voyage (2017).
A Place of Stones was inspired by a small paragraph in The Irish Times, reporting a mishap for a small plane over the Aran Islands, which eventually landed safely with the help of islanders.