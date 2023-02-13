Popular novelist and broadcaster Deirdre Purcell dies

Deirdre Purcell was a fixture on Irish television for decades and later on RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland programme where she presented “What it says in the papers”.

The death has taken place of the well-known RTÉ news presenter turned novelist Deirdre Purcell.

She became associated with the well-known catchphase “so what’s next?”

Ms Purcell was born in Dublin in 1945 and attended Gortnor Abbey in Co Mayo. She credited the nuns there with instilling a strong work ethic in her.

Before becoming a television journalist, she was a member of the permanent company of Ireland’s National Theatre, the Abbey Theatre.

Among her novels include A Place of Stones (1991), Falling For a Dancer (1993), Love Like Hate Adore (1997), Tell Me Your Secret (2006), The Husband (2016) and The Christmas Voyage (2017).

A Place of Stones was inspired by a small paragraph in The Irish Times, reporting a mishap for a small plane over the Aran Islands, which eventually landed safely with the help of islanders.